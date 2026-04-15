Braves' Sean Murphy: Behind plate to begin rehab stint
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Murphy (hip) played four innings at catcher for High-A Rome on Tuesday, going 0-for-2 at the plate.
The veteran backstop had to delay the start of his rehab assignment while he attended to a family situation, but Murphy finally got back onto the field Tuesday. He underwent hip surgery in September, and while Murphy will be ramped up slowly as he completes the final stages of his recovery, he's still on track to make his season debut with Atlanta before the end of the month.
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