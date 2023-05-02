Murphy went 4-for-7 with two home runs, a walk, six RBI and three runs across both games of Monday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Murphy started behind the plate and was the offensive star in the matinee, driving in six of Atlanta's nine runs on a pair of three-run homers. In the nightcap, he served as the team's designated hitter and reached base three more times. Murphy's pair of long balls gives him eight on the campaign, tops among big-league backstops. He's already nearly halfway to the career-high 18 homers he drilled last season.