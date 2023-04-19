Murphy went 2-for-4 with one homer, one RBI and three runs scored in Tuesday's victory over San Diego.

Murphy appears to be adjusting well to the change of scenery. The former Oakland Athletic now sports a 1.078 OPS, tied for fifth in the league through Tuesday's games. The veteran catcher is having an excellent start to his Braves career, as his .431 OBP is currently good for 11th in the MLB. While there's still plenty of time for the New York native to cool off, there are plenty of reasons for fantasy managers to be excited so far.