Murphy went 3-for-4 with a solo home run, a double and two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

Murphy finished a triple shy of the cycle, with the highlight coming when he took Eric Lauer deep for a solo homer in the sixth inning for his first long ball of the season. The three-hit performance was a season best after Murphy failed to record a multi-hit showing in his first 13 games of the season. The catcher is batting just 8-for-34 (.235) across 10 games since returning from the injured list.