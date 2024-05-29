Murphy is absent from the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Nationals.
Murphy started the first two games of the series against the Nats in his return from the injured list, going 2-for-7 with an RBI. He will yield to Travis d'Arnaud behind the plate on Wednesday.
