Atlanta placed Murphy on the 10-day injured list Monday with a right hip labral tear.

Murphy will have surgery and need about four months to rehab, per David O'Brien of The Athletic. The catcher said Monday that it's an injury he's dealt with off and on for three years, but it had gotten worse lately to the point that an operation became the course of action. With Murphy out, Drake Baldwin and Marcell Ozuna could see even more playing time for Atlanta down the stretch, and Sandy Leon has been added to the roster as the backup catcher.