Murphy is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Nationals, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Atlanta has locked away the top seed in the National League, so Murphy will sit for the third time in four games to close out the season. The 28-year-old finished this season with an .843 OPS and career highs in home runs (21) and RBI (68) despite playing in just 108 games.