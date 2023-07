Murphy is out of the lineup for Sunday's game at Milwaukee, Justin Toscano of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Murphy went 1-for-7 with a hit-by-pitch, a run and three strikeouts in the first two games against the Brewers and is hitting .083 through six games in the second half, so he'll take a seat for Sunday's series finale. Travis d'Arnaud will take over behind the plate and bat fifth.