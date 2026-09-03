Murphy went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run, two runs scored and four RBI in Wednesday's 9-0 win over the Nationals.

The veteran catcher is caught fire at the plate now that he's fully healthy for the first time in a few years. Murphy has hit safely in five straight games, batting .500 (9-for-18) during that heater with two doubles, three homers, seven runs and seven RBI. Murphy's surge has allowed Drake Baldwin to get more rest at Atlanta's primary DH, and he should continue to see regular playing time as the team tries to keep its key players fresh for the playoffs.