Braves' Sean Newcomb: Allows five runs in loss to Nationals
Newcomb (12-9) allowed five runs on six hits and two walks across three innings to take the loss Sunday against the Naionals. He struck out three.
Newcomb allowed a two-run home run to Bryce Harper as part of a three-run first inning and served up another two-run shot to Anthony Rendon in the third. He induced just four swinging strikes while throwing first-pitch strikes to 7 of 17 hitters and recording two groundball outs. Newcomb was coming off a quality start in his previous outing, but overall he's failed to complete five innings in three of his previous four while taking a loss in each of those. He's not currently scheduled to start again during the regular season but could appear as a long relief man if the club decides to give him some additional work before the playoffs begin.
