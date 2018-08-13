Braves' Sean Newcomb: Allows five runs in no-decision
Newcomb allowed five runs on 12 hits and two walks across four innings Sunday in a no-decision against the Brewers. He struck out two.
Newcomb was knocked around early and often, easily surpassing his season high in hits allowed in this abbreviated outing. Despite the steady stream of baserunners, all the runs against Newcomb came on two base hits -- a two-run single from opposing pitcher Chase Anderson and a three-run home run from Jesus Aguilar. Luckily, the offense picked the struggling left-hander up in this one and got him off the books for a loss. Newcomb had allowed just three earned runs over 20.2 combined innings in his previous three starts and will look to bounce back this weekend against the Rockies.
