Braves' Sean Newcomb: Allows one run in Saturday no decision
Newcomb (1-5) allowed one run on two hits and three walks while striking out four across five innings, but received no decision Saturday against the Phillies.
Newcomb was staked to a two-run lead in the second inning and left the contest with a 3-1 lead before the bullpen blew the lead in the ninth inning, keeping him from picking up his second win of the year. This was the first time in five July starts in which he's allowed fewer than three runs, and with a 4.51 ERA along with a 1.46 WHIP, he's been a marginal fantasy option. He'll make his next start Thursday against the Dodgers.
