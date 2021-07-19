Atlanta recalled Newcomb from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday.
Atlanta has an opening in the rotation to begin the second half after Ian Anderson (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day injured list last week, but the team will turn to Touki Toussaint to fill the void rather than giving Newcomb another trial as a starter. Due to his spotty control and shallow repertoire, Atlanta seems committed to deploying Newcomb strictly as a reliever at this point in his career. All 29 of his appearances this season between the big club and Triple-A have come out of the bullpen, with Newcomb working no more than two innings in any of those outings.