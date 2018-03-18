Newcomb allowed one run on five hits and three walks over 4.2 innings Saturday while striking out three in a split-squad game against the Cardinals.

After being officially named to the Braves' rotation earlier in the day, Newcomb went out and walked more batters in one start than he had in the entire spring to that point. The lefty still has a strong 15:5 K:BB through 15.1 innings, but after walking an unacceptable 12.5 percent of the batters he faced during his big-league debut in 2017, Newcomb will need to do a better job of harnessing his arsenal if he's going to be a reliable fantasy asset.