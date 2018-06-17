Braves' Sean Newcomb: Blanks Padres in Saturday's win
Newcomb (8-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Padres, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.
Jose Pirela led off the game with a double and Hunter Renfroe drew a walk with one out, but after that Newcomb was firmly in control, retiring the last 13 batters he faced and throwing 59 of 84 pitches for strikes, including 15 swinging strikes, before exiting. The left-hander now has nine quality starts in 14 games on the year and has held the opposition off the scoreboard entirely in six of them. He'll take a 2.70 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Orioles.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...