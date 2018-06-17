Newcomb (8-2) picked up the win in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Padres, allowing two hits and a walk over six scoreless innings while striking out seven.

Jose Pirela led off the game with a double and Hunter Renfroe drew a walk with one out, but after that Newcomb was firmly in control, retiring the last 13 batters he faced and throwing 59 of 84 pitches for strikes, including 15 swinging strikes, before exiting. The left-hander now has nine quality starts in 14 games on the year and has held the opposition off the scoreboard entirely in six of them. He'll take a 2.70 ERA into his next outing Friday at home against the Orioles.