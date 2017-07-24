Braves' Sean Newcomb: Bounces back with nine-strikeout outing Sunday
Newcomb allowed three runs on three hits and five walks while striking out nine across six innings of work. He didn't factor into the decision.
Although Newcomb did place 65 of his 104 pitches in the strike zone, he caused himself a lot of grief during the first few innings of his start by setting a new season high for walks in a game. That being said, the only dent the Dodgers were able to make off him was the three-run homer Austin Barnes clobbered in the fourth inning. The nine strikeouts are also a season high, so although he walked away with a no-decision, he continues to be a high-risk high-reward option in the Braves' rotation. He'll make his next appearance Saturday on the road against the Phillies.
