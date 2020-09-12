Newcomb was recalled by Atlanta on Saturday.

Newcomb had a rough start to the season and spent just over a month at the team's alternate training site as a result. He'll take on a bullpen role in the coming games after the Braves relied heavily on their bullpen recently, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports. Robbie Erlin was designated for assignment in a corresponding move, and it's unclear who could claim his spot in the rotation.

