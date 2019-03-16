Newcomb gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out one in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.

The southpaw continues to struggle with his control this spring, and Newcomb now carries a ghastly 7:10 K:BB through 12 innings. If there's a silver lining, it's that he has yet to allow a homer, but the free passes are a major red flag for a pitcher who's posted a walk rate of 12.0 percent through his first two MLB campaigns. Injuries to Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) all but ensure that Newcomb will break camp in the Braves' rotation, but if he can't find the strike zone more consistently, he could lose his spot once the rest of the staff gets healthier.