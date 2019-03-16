Braves' Sean Newcomb: Can't find plate again
Newcomb gave up four runs on seven hits and four walks over 4.1 innings while striking out one in Friday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins.
The southpaw continues to struggle with his control this spring, and Newcomb now carries a ghastly 7:10 K:BB through 12 innings. If there's a silver lining, it's that he has yet to allow a homer, but the free passes are a major red flag for a pitcher who's posted a walk rate of 12.0 percent through his first two MLB campaigns. Injuries to Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) and Mike Soroka (shoulder) all but ensure that Newcomb will break camp in the Braves' rotation, but if he can't find the strike zone more consistently, he could lose his spot once the rest of the staff gets healthier.
More News
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Shaky control against Tigers•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Looks sharp in second spring start•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Confirmed as Game 3 starter•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Could start Sunday•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Fans eight in no-decision•
-
Braves' Sean Newcomb: Scheduled to start Wednesday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Scott's tiers one one printable page
Do you draft using the tiers approach? Are Scott White's tiers an integral part of your draft...
-
Busts 2.0
An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...
-
Sleepers 2.0
How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...