Newcomb walked four and allowed six hits in four scoreless innings during Monday's win over the Cubs. He walked three and took the no-decision

Newcomb needed a whopping 91 pitches to get through four-plus innings and only 49 were strikes. He was in line to pick up a win but didn't finish the fifth inning. The third-year southpaw walked 15 batters in 21 innings this spring and his strike zone command remains an issue. He'll take on Miami next on Sunday.