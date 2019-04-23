Braves' Sean Newcomb: Could make spot start Thursday
Newcomb could be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday's game against the Reds, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.
The Braves can get away without adding another pitcher to the rotation this week, but it appears they may want to build in an additional day of rest for Mike Foltynewicz (elbow), who is expected to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend against the Rockies after recently completing his fourth rehab start. If Atlanta does in fact save Foltynewicz for the weekend, Newcomb would be eligible to return from the minors Thursday and would make for a logical choice to fill the opening in the pitching schedule. Bryse Wilson also looms as a candidate for the spot start, though his availability would hinge on whether or not he's needed in relief Tuesday and Wednesday. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the Braves may use the last two games of their series in Cincinnati as a de facto audition for the final spot in their rotation between one of Newcomb/Wilson and Mike Soroka, who is scheduled to start Wednesday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 35 IL stash rankings
While a whole host of players landed on the IL this weekend, others are nearing a return. Scott...
-
Jose Ramirez and other buy-lows
People are beginning to worry about Jose Ramirez, but Scott White thinks it's a great opportunity...
-
Waivers and Monday's winners/losers
Gregory Polanco is back from the injured list. Heath Cummings tells you about that and more...
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal