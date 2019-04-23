Newcomb could be recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Thursday's game against the Reds, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

The Braves can get away without adding another pitcher to the rotation this week, but it appears they may want to build in an additional day of rest for Mike Foltynewicz (elbow), who is expected to return from the 10-day injured list this weekend against the Rockies after recently completing his fourth rehab start. If Atlanta does in fact save Foltynewicz for the weekend, Newcomb would be eligible to return from the minors Thursday and would make for a logical choice to fill the opening in the pitching schedule. Bryse Wilson also looms as a candidate for the spot start, though his availability would hinge on whether or not he's needed in relief Tuesday and Wednesday. According to Mark Bowman of MLB.com, the Braves may use the last two games of their series in Cincinnati as a de facto audition for the final spot in their rotation between one of Newcomb/Wilson and Mike Soroka, who is scheduled to start Wednesday.