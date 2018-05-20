Newcomb (5-1) picked up the win over the Marlins on Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over six innings while striking out four.

Although the left-hander's scoreless streak got snapped at 21 innings, Newcomb still recorded his fourth straight quality start and sixth in nine starts on the season. He'll take a sparkling 2.39 ERA into his next outing Friday in Boston.

