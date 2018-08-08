Braves' Sean Newcomb: Delivers quality start
Newcomb allowed one run on five hits across six innings during Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Nationals. He struck out six, walked two and did not factor in the decision.
Juan Soto hit a first-inning home run but Newcomb otherwise shut down the Nationals offense. Following a rough stretch just before the All-Start break, the 25-year-old has allowed only three runs and 10 hits in his last three starts, while striking out 19 over 20.2 innings. Newcomb next lines up to start against the Brewers on Sunday.
