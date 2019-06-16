Newcomb (head) went through concussion testing and other medical tests Saturday but appears to have avoided serious injury, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Newcomb was forced to leave Saturday's game after being hit in the back of the head by a line drive, but early indications are that he should be okay. The 26-year-old was able to leave the field under his own power and according to Bowman had no issues while undergoing testing. Regardless, Newcomb will continue to be evaluated overnight to be safe.