Braves' Sean Newcomb: Earns rotation spot
Newcomb will begin the 2018 season in the Braves' starting rotation, Gabe Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Newcomb had a respectable debut season in Atlanta last season with a 4.32 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 19 starts after being called up in June. The 24-year-old had a solid 9.7 K/9 in 2017 but his 5.1 BB/9 could use some improvement, and hopefully he can carry over his spring training success (two walks over 10.2 innings) to the regular season.
