Newcomb got the start in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles, allowing two runs on three hits over two inning with four strikeouts, Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

The southpaw had a rough first inning, as both runs came home after a passed ball and wild pitch, but he rebounded to strike out the side in the second. Newcomb is in the mix for one of the two available spots in Atlanta's Opening Day rotation, but his success last year after being moved to the bullpen could mean he's only being stretched out this spring in case the team's other options for the rotation falter.