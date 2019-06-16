Newcomb was hit by a line drive in the back of the head/neck area and was removed from Saturday's start versus the Phillies, 680 The Fan Atlanta reports.

It was a scary moment with the ball coming off the bat at over 102 mph, but Newcomb was ultimately able to walk off the field under his own power. The left-hander completed 2.2 innings and allowed two unearned runs with three strikeouts and a walk prior to leaving the game.