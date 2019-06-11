Newcomb is in line to start Saturday's game against the Phillies, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Newcomb tossed 4.2 scoreless innings Monday night against the Pirates, and it appears that he's earned at least one more chance to start unless he's needed out of the bullpen before Saturday's contest. He owns a 2.59 ERA with a 26:10 K:BB over 31.1 innings this season.