Braves' Sean Newcomb: Falls to 7-2
Newcomb (7-2) got the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking two in a 7-2 defeat for the Braves.
Newcomb hadn't lost since his first start of the year, but that streak finally came to end, as the Dodgers knocked him around in this contest. He's still having a great season, as he's posted a 2.92 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 innings. He'll also get a tasty matchup as he looks to bounce back from this defeat, as he's set to take the mound against the Padres next Saturday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top sleeper hitters for Week 12
Which teams have the best and worst matchups Week 12 (June 11-17). Our Scott White says if...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Back Dietrich
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball: Dealing with Darvish
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 12: Fade Santana
Chris Towers says you should target Leonys Martin, fade Domingo Santana
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...