Newcomb (7-2) got the loss against the Dodgers on Sunday, giving up five earned runs on seven hits over 5.1 innings, striking out six and walking two in a 7-2 defeat for the Braves.

Newcomb hadn't lost since his first start of the year, but that streak finally came to end, as the Dodgers knocked him around in this contest. He's still having a great season, as he's posted a 2.92 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 74 innings. He'll also get a tasty matchup as he looks to bounce back from this defeat, as he's set to take the mound against the Padres next Saturday.