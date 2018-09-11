Braves' Sean Newcomb: Fans eight for 12th win
Newcomb (12-8) allowed one run on three hits while striking out eight over six innings in a win over the Giants on Monday. He did not issue a walk.
The lefty's control was much better than it was last week when he walked five over 4.1 innings against Boston. His inconsistency in finding the strike zone continues to hold Newcomb back, but he's shown improvement in that regard this season (5.1 BB/9 in 2017) and there's hope that the 25-year-old can take another step forward with his control in 2019. He lines up for three more regular-season starts (vs. STL, vs. PHI, @PHI).
