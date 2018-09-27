Newcomb didn't factor into the decision in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Mets, allowing only one hit and four walks over five scoreless innings while striking out eight.

He and Jacob deGrom were locked in a pitcher's duel for five innings, but Newcomb ran up his pitch count and exited after 88 offerings (53 strikes). The southpaw will head into the playoffs with a 3.90 ERA and 159:80 K:BB in 163.1 innings.