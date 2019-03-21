Newcomb gave up three runs on two hits and five walks over five innings while striking out two in Wednesday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays.

The Braves have given no hint that Newcomb's rotation spot is in jeopardy, but his 9:15 K:BB through 17 innings is a red flag that something may be amiss with the southpaw -- by contrast, he has a 15:5 K:BB last spring in 15.1 frames. After putting together a 3.90 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 2018 despite an 11.6 percent walk rate, any further degradation in his control could have a disastrous effect on his fantasy value.