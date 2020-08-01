Newcomb allowed six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four over 4.1 innings in Friday's win against the Mets. He didn't factor into the decision.

After putting together a solid outing and picking up a no-decision in his season debut, Newcomb was far less effective against the Mets. However, a late rally by the Braves allowed the 27-year-old to avoid being charged with his first loss of 2020. The southpaw has now given up seven runs with a 5:3 K:BB over 7.2 innings to begin the year. His next start should come at home Wednesday against the Blue Jays.