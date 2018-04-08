Newcomb (1-1) struck out nine across six scoreless innings en route to a victory in Sunday's start against the Rockies, allowing five hits with no walks.

In one of the most difficult matchups imaginable, Newcomb came through with one of the best outings of his young career. He threw 63 percent of his pitches for strikes, inducing 15 swinging strikes. The lefty also got seven groundball outs and didn't allow an extra-base hit. Newcomb looked shaky in his first start of the season, but this was an excellent bounce-back performance ahead of next weekend's scheduled start against the Cubs.