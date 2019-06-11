Braves' Sean Newcomb: Grabs first win
Newcomb (1-0) picked up the win in Monday's victory over the Pirates, allowing only one hit over 4.2 scoreless innings of relief while striking out six.
The southpaw was brilliant after replacing Kevin Gausman in the third inning, and a 13-run outburst by the Atlanta offense was more than enough to reward Newcomb with the win. There's little immediate chance of him moving back into the rotation with Dallas Keuchel on his way, but Newcomb has become a valuable jack-of-all-trades in the team's bullpen -- since returning to the majors a little over a month ago, he's got a 1.42 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 21:2 K:BB over 19 innings while recording a save and six holds in 16 appearances in addition to Monday's victory.
