Newcomb gave up two hits and struck out two in a scoreless seventh inning Tuesday to record his seventh hold of the season in a win over the Cubs.

The southpaw was pitching for the first time since June 15, after he took a line drive off the back of his head and subsequently landed on the IL with a concussion. Newcomb will remain part of Atlanta's setup crew for now, but his ability to work multiple innings does give manager Brian Snitker some flexibility in late-game situations.