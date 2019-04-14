Newcomb was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday.

Newcomb allowed four runs over 1.1 innings during Saturday's start against the Mets and apparently gave the Braves all they needed to see with Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) nearing his return from the injured list. Newcomb allowed only two runs over 11 innings during his first two starts, but his 5:6 K:BB tells a more troubling story. Touki Toussaint threw six innings of stellar relief Saturday and figures to be in the mix for the starting rotation with Newcomb now in the minors, though the Braves have yet to announce their plans for the rotation.

