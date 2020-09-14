The Braves optioned Newcomb to their alternate training site Monday.
Though Atlanta brought Newcomb up from the alternate site Saturday to provide a multi-inning option out of the bullpen for the final two games of its series with the Nationals, the lefty went unused in both contests. He'll now lose out on his spot on the 28-man active roster with Atlanta bringing up Touki Toussaint to make a spot start in Monday's series opener in Baltimore.
