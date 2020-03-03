Newcomb is considered a "leading candidate" for one of the two remaining openings in the Braves' Opening Day rotation, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Only one spot appeared to be up for grabs entering spring training, but another has since opened up with Cole Hamels (shoulder) bound for the injured list after having yet to even initiate a throwing program. Kyle Wright, Bryse Wilson and Touki Toussaint also remain in the mix for starting jobs along with non-roster invitee Felix Hernandez, but Newcomb is viewed as a frontrunner for a back-end rotation spot based on his performance so far this spring, as well as his more extensive work at the big-league level than the other three young arms. After submitting an up-and-down outing in his spring debut, Newcomb bounced back in impressive fashion Monday, permitting only two hits and no walks over three innings while fanning three.