Braves' Sean Newcomb: Looks good in no-decision
Newcomb allowed two runs on four hits while striking out two and walking two across seven innings in a no-decision against the Marlins on Sunday.
The 25-year-old shut out the Cubs but didn't make it through five innings to record the victory in his first start, and then Sunday, the Braves didn't give him enough runs. Newcomb left with the game tied 2-2. He may still be looking for his first win, but Newcomb owns a 1.64 ERA through two starts. He also has a 1.45 WHIP and five strikeouts in 11.0 innings. His next outing is expected to be against the Mets.
