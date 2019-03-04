Newcomb tossed three scoreless innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out three.

The southpaw sports a 0.00 ERA and 4:3 K:BB through his first five spring innings. Newcomb took a step towards establishing himself as a part of the Braves' rotation of the future last year, but the 25-year-old will need to sharpen his control (4.5 BB/9 through 164 innings in 2018) if he wants to hold off all the prospects behind him in the pipeline.