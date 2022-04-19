Atlanta designated Newcomb for assignment Tuesday.
Newcomb's lack of remaining minor-league options helped him make Atlanta's Opening Day roster, but he was able to maintain his spot in the big-league bullpen for long. He allowed a run on two hits and two walks over 1.1 innings in Monday's loss to the Dodgers, marking the third time in as many appearances that he gave up at least one run. Atlanta recalled Dylan Lee from Triple-A Gwinnett to replace Newcomb as a left-handed option out of the bullpen.