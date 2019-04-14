Braves' Sean Newcomb: Mauled by Mets
Newcomb didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 11-7 win over the Mets, surrendering four runs on five hits and two walks over 1.1 innings.
Atlanta handed the southpaw a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but Newcomb immediately squandered it and got chased from the game after only 35 pitches (21 strikes). Touki Toussaint pitched very well in relief of Newcomb and Mike Foltynewicz (elbow) is close to rejoining the rotation as well, so Newcomb -- who now sports a 4.38 ERA and awful 5:8 K:BB through 12.1 innings -- could have a lot riding on his next start, current;y set for Thursday at home against Arizona.
