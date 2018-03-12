Braves' Sean Newcomb: May begin season in minors
Newcomb could make his first start of the season for Triple-A Gwinnett as the Braves won't need a fifth starter until Apr. 10, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
The 24-year-old lefty is in no danger of losing his rotation spot, but given that he has minor-league options left, Newcomb could spend the first week-plus of the season in the minors so that the team can carry an extra bench bat or reliever. He's had a solid start to his spring, posting a 6:2 K:BB in six innings, and Newcomb's ability to curb his wildness after turning in a 5.1 BB/9 over 100 innings last year in his big-league debut will go a long way towards determining whether he has any kind of 2018 breakout.
