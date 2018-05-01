Newcomb, who had been scheduled to start Tuesday's game against the Mets, will instead take the hill for the second contest of the series Wednesday, Grant McAuley of 92-9 The Game Atlanta reports.

The Braves wanted to build in an extra off day this week for Julio Teheran, who is recovering from a back issue, so the team facilitated that by promoting top pitching prospect Mike Soroka from Triple-A Gwinnett to start Tuesday. The move will provide the secondary benefit of giving Newcomb five days' rest between starts after the lefty was tagged for four runs over six innings his last time out against Cincinnati. Newcomb's fantasy owners may not be as pleased, however, as the move back a day in the pitching schedule now denies the 24-year-old of a second start this week Sunday against the Giants at home.