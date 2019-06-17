Newcomb (head) will move to the bullpen due to the impending arrival of Dallas Keuchel and could be available as soon as Wednesday, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.

Newcomb left his start Saturday against the Phillies after getting hit in the head by a line drive. He was not diagnosed with a concussion and was able to throw Monday without issues, so he should be available out of the pen as soon as his arm is rested.