Newcomb (10-5) allowed one run on one hit and one walk across 8.2 innings Sunday to earn the win against the Dodgers. He struck out eight.

Newcomb dominated a formidable opponent and carried a no-hitter into the ninth inning, only to see it broken up by a single from Chris Taylor. He was then removed with a whopping 134 pitches under his belt and watched as the bullpen allowed his inherited runner to score. Despite a bit of disappointment considering what could have been, it was an excellent outing for Newcomb, who now has a shiny 3.23 ERA and a 1.20 WHIP for the season. He's currently slated to face the Mets next weekend, but it remains to be seen if the club elects to give him an extra day or two of rest after this taxing outing.