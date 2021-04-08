Newcomb struck out all three batters he faced in the seventh inning to record his first save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Nationals during the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

With Will Smith and A.J. Minter both having pitched in the opener and Chris Martin (finger) unavailable, the save chance fell to Newcomb and he more than rose to the occasion. It's only his second career save, and given the depth of the Atlanta bullpen as well as his own erratic track record, Newcomb seems unlikely to get another in 2021. If he continues to fan batters however -- all five of his outs in his first two appearances this season have been strikeouts -- Newcomb could work himself into a high-leverage role.