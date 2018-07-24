Newcomb (9-5) picked up the victory Monday over the Marlins, as he allowed one run on four hits and four walks while fanning five over six innings.

Newcomb surrendered a run in the second inning on a solo homer, but Atlanta put up plenty of offense, allowing the 25-year-old to cruise to his ninth win on the 2018 campaign. Monday's win marks his first victory of the month, after going 0-3 through his first three outings of July. Newcomb sits with a decent 3.41 ERA and 1.28 WHIP with 102 strikeouts across 111 innings this season.