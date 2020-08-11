Newcomb was optioned to the Braves' alternate site after Monday's game against the Phillies, David O'Brien of The Athletic reports.

Newcomb did not give his team a chance Monday, allowing eight runs on six hits -- including two home runs -- over 1.1 innings. His ERA now sits at 11.20 through 13.2 innings, and the Braves have decided to make do with their other options rather than turn back to Newcomb the next time through the rotation. Manager Brian Snitker indicated the team is leaning toward bringing up a prospect to replace Newcomb.