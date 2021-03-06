Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said Saturday that Newcomb will be away from the team after a potential exposure to somebody with COVID-19, Mark Bowman of MLB.com reports.
Newcomb hasn't tested positive for COVID-19, but he'll be away from camp as a precautionary measure to prevent potential exposure within the clubhouse. It's not yet clear when he'll be cleared to return, but he should still have plenty of time to prepare for the start of the regular season if he continues to test negative.
